Cook Off Event will Benefit Local Scouting

Following a hugely successful initial event, the Cooking for Scouting cook off contest will take place once again this year as part of the National Day of the Cowboy event in Victoria this year on July 22.

Event organizer Sid Smyth said that six teams had already signed up to participate in the event this year and more are expected to sign up prior to the event date. Included in the event will be Bubba’s Backyard BBQ from Raleigh, NC as well as some local teams that did well last year.

The Victoria Masonic Lodge will be helping out during the event this year and helping to man the serving tent. Attendees can stop by the serving tent where an $8 tray full of BBQ, slaw, baked beans and a roll will be served. There will also be $10 pints available for purchase during the event.

Judges this year will be awarding trophies to the winners of the People’s Choice, Best Ribs, Best Chicken and Best Briquette. The teams will begin cooking on Friday night at the Victoria Railroad Park and serving food around 12 noon. Awards will be presented at the large pavilion in the park on Saturday around 12:30 pm.

Last year this scouting fundraiser made over $2,500 according to Mr. Smyth and he stated, “We got a lot of help from many great people and we expect to see it continue to grow.”

Representatives from the Boys Scouts Heart of Virginia Council will also be on hand during the event to answer questions about the group and talk with any parents interested in signing their children up to participate.

Lunenburg currently has active Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts troops. Mr. Smyth stated, “We are proud to have these groups for local kids and we have come a long way in bringing this to Lunenburg.”

The funds raised during the event will go toward helping these groups and the children participating in them.