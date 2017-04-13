Cocaine Dealer Sent to Prison for Over 12 Years

LUNENBURG – Gerrod Thomas Randolph, a 37-year-old Victoria man of 505 Lunenburg Ave., was sentenced recently in Lunenburg Circuit Court to 12 years and six months in prison as a result of being convicted of four counts of felony distribution of cocaine and one count of assaulting a police officer when being arrested. Randolph was convicted in 2005 of two counts of distribution of drugs in Lunenburg.

According to Commonwealth’s Attorney Robert Clement, the local drug task force under the direction of Deputy Chris Wallace of the Lunenburg Sheriff’s Office and S/A Jason Lacks conducted undercover purchases of cocaine and marijuana from Randolph on May 12, 23, June 1, 15 and August 18, 2016 in the Town of Victoria from his residence and place of employment. Most of the purchases were for $495 each.

When Victoria Police went to arrest Randolph on a warrant for one of the offenses, Randolph struggled to get away from the officer and had to be subdued. The officer was not hurt. A baggie of about 23 grams of cocaine was found in Randolph’s left pocket, and $1,238 in cash was found in his right pocket. The money was forfeited to the Department of Criminal Justice.

In addition to his active sentence, Randolph also received 72 years and six months suspended subject to conditions of good behavior for 60 years, supervised probation for five years, warrantless searches, substance abuse counseling, and restitution of $2,790.00.

Randolph has prior convictions of two counts of distribution of drugs in 2005, Carnal Knowledge of Child Under the Age of 15 in 2005, Fail to Register in 2007, and a misdemeanor of Sexual Battery in 2008, Assault and Battery in 2004 and 2005, and Cruelty to Animals in 2005. Clement said the Sentencing Guidelines recommended a range of 12 years to 19 years.

Randolph told officers that he sold the drugs to make extra money even though he had a full-time job, because everyone was using them and it was so easy.