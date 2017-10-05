CMS Bobcats Win Southside Conference Golf Tournament

VICTORIA – On Monday, October 2nd, the Central Middle School Bobcats golf team traveled to South Hill to play in the conference golf tournament. The team fired a 184 to take the championship, followed by Bluestone 186, Powhatan 192, Park View 227 and Amelia 228.

The team was led by Co-Player of the year Austin Queensberry with a 43, Bryson Francisco 45, Ben Gibbs 48, Lindsey Towery 48, Danner Allen 48 and Thomas Johnson 49. Francisco, Gibbs, Towery and Allen made the All-Conference team as well. With the win CMS finished the season with a 12-0 overall record.