CHS Softball Wins Regional Opener, End Season Against Luray in Semi-Final

LUNENBURG – The Central Chargers Softball team got a big win last week over Chincoteague in the first round of the Regional playoffs. The Chargers took a 14-4 victory and moved on to face Luray at home in the semi-finals. Central had a tough time getting on the scoreboard in that game and fell by an 11-0 score.

The Chargers got on the scoreboard early and often against Chincoteague with three runs in the first inning, four in the second inning and three more in the third inning. The Chargers added four more runs over the next two innings and cruised to the 14-4 victory. In this game, Emma Hart and Sorie Scott both had three hits to lead Central, while Hart and Dominique Watson led the team with 2 RBI each. On the mound, Hailey Bayne went all seven innings and had thirteen strikeouts.

Central hosted Luray on Wednesday and fell behind in the top of the first inning by a 2-0 score. Luray added three runs in the third inning and another run in the top of the fourth to surge ahead 6-0. Central was unable to keep up with the strong hitting Luray team and fell by an 11-0 score. Bayne pitched all seven innings and had nine strikeouts, but Luray used thirteen hits and several CHS errors to get the win.