CHS Players Presented With Certificates

Principal John Long and Athletic Director Wallace Owen congratulate Chargers Raymond Alexander and Kenan Anunay for being named to the 2016 VHSL All Group 1 A Football Team. Alexander, a senior defensive end, was selected to the First Team. Anunay, a junior, was chosen as a Second Team Defensive Back.” Head Coach Will Thomas, not pictured, was quoted as saying “It is a great honor to be selected as a member of this team, representing all the 1 A schools in the state. We are very proud of these fine young men.” The selection committee consisted of eight coaches from across the commonwealth representing some of the top football programs in the 1 A class.