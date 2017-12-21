Christmas, 1st Corinthians 13 Style

If I decorate my house perfectly with red bows, strands of twinkling lights and shiny balls but do not show love to my family, I’m just another decorator.

If I slave away in the kitchen baking dozens of Christmas cookies, preparing gourmet meals and arranging a beautifully adorned table at mealtime but do not show love to my family, I’m just another cook.

If I work at the soup kitchen, sing carols in a nursing home and give all that I have to charity, but do not show love to my family, it profits me nothing.

If I trim the spruce with shimmering angels and crocheted snowflakes, attend a myriad of holiday parties and sing in the choir’s cantata but do not focus on Christ, I have missed the point.

Love means to stop your cooking to hug a child.

Love sets aside the decorating to kiss your husband.

Love is kind, though harried and tired.

Love doesn’t envy another’s home that has coordinated Christmas china and table linens.

Love doesn’t yell at the kids to get out of the way.

Love doesn’t give only to those who are able to give in return, but rejoices in giving to those who can’t.

Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, and endures all things.

Love never fails. Video games will break, pearl necklaces will be lost, golf clubs will rust, but giving the gift of LOVE will endure!

Thank you, faithful readers of this column, for sharing your thoughts and comments during this past year. As we end 2017, please accept my gift of Christmas reminders:

May the Christmas presents remind you of God’s greatest gift—His only begotten Son.

May the Christmas candles remind you of Him who is the Light of the World.

May the Christmas tree remind you of another tree on which He died for you.

May the Christmas cheer remind you of Him who said, “Be of good cheer.”

May the Christmas feast remind you of Him who is the Bread of Life.

May the Christmas snow remind you of the cleansing power of Christ.

May the Christmas bells remind you of the glorious proclamation of His birth.

May the Christmas season remind you in every way of Jesus Christ, your King!

MERRY CHRISTMAS TO ALL AND HAPPY NEW YEAR!!!