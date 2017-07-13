Charlotte Majors Make Great Run to Tourney Final Before Falling to Dinwiddie

The Charlotte County Major League All-Star team put together a great district tournament run as they traveled to Farmville and made it to the championship game before falling to a Dinwiddie that many experts think will be the favorites to win the upcoming Virginia State Tournament.

In the championship game, Dinwiddie jumped ahead early on with a five-run outburst that was helped by a couple of early Charlotte miscues.

Facing strong pitching, the Charlotte group battled back as Jay Gee led off the 2nd inning with a solo home run that got his team going offensively. That blast was followed by a hit from Taylor Trent and then a second home run as Luke Skelton belted a two-run shot to make the score 5-3.

In the third Tucker Webb, who was on the mound for Charlotte and pitched well, stuck out three Dinwiddie hitters, but they did manage to use a walk and homerun to push the score to 7-3 in favor of Dinwiddie.

Charlotte continued to show heart and in the 4th inning, they got back in the game as Thomas Johnson walked and that was followed by a double by Cole Feinman. Tucker Webb picked up an RBI and J. Hudson walked to keep the rally going. Gee ripped an RBY single to score Feinman and Hudson later scored on an RBI single by Ben Gibbs. At the end of the inning, Charlotte had scored three more runs to make the score 7-6.

Feinman came to the mound in relief of Webb and struck out the side to keep the score the same. Dinwiddie was able to get the momentum back in this close contest during their next at bat as they used strong hitting and back to back homers to move ahead 10-6.

Charlotte would get runners on 2nd and 3rd in their last at bat, but could not get them across the plate and ended a strong run as the District Runners-Up.

Manager Gary Walker stated, “The guys did a great job for six days but just came up short. Webb and Feinman both threw really well.”

Photos by Shelby Walker