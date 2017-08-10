Chargers Football Opens Pre-Season on Friday

VICTORIA – The Central Chargers football team will have their first of two scrimmage contests this Friday night at home when they host Wilson Memorial. Central is coming off of an 8-3 season while Wilson Memorial finished 3-7 last year.

This will be a true scrimmage format on Friday with a “Benefit Game” scrimmage against Brunswick the following week offering a more real game-like feel.

The Chargers lost several key players from last season, but return several members of the offensive line that should be the strength of their rushing attack this season.

The Varsity schedule sets up favorably for Central with their toughest regular season games at home when they host Altavista, Goochland and Amelia.