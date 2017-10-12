Central JV Beats R-H

VICTORIA – The Central Chargers JV football team hosted Randolph-Henry on Thursday night and the two squads waged a defensive battle that saw a late stand in their own territory give Central the 14-8 victory.

The game started with an offensive bang when Cameron picked up good blocks and raced 80 yards down near the R-H goal line. Cates would eventually score and a Hunter Meade extra point put the Chargers ahead 7-0.

Central got another big offensive play in the second quarter when Ben Anthony took a pitch and broke several tackles on the way to a 70-yard touchdown run for Central. This put the Chargers ahead 14-0 as the teams went to halftime.

The second half saw R-H tighten up the defense and finally get some offense going. They would drive down and score early in the third quarter to make the score 14-8. Neither team could get in the end zone the rest of the half, but R-H did threaten late in the game. On fourth down, Hunter Hinkle broke up a pass attempt that sealed the win for the Chargers.

Central will host Prince Edward this Thursday night at Charger Field.