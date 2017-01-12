Carter Completes Criminal Justice Academy Program

The 88th class of the Central Virginia Criminal Justice Academy (CVCJA) graduated on December 14, 2016. The CVCJA is one of ten regional academies in the state and has been preparing individuals for careers in local law enforcement, jail, civil process, court security and dispatch. The Farmville Police Department is pleased to welcome Peter Carter of Rice, Virginia as one of their newest recruits and graduates. Carter received first place recognition for Defensive Driving in his class and will make a wonderful addition to the department.