Bags Presented to Sheriff’s Department

   February 9, 2017

bagsThirty-One representatives Amy Spurlock and Amy Moore got together to give thanks to local Sheriff’s Offices and Police Departments. They raised funds through community donations; with volunteers from Lebanon United Methodist Church and Wylliesburg Baptist Church, they presented the “caddie” bags to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office on February 4th.

