Bags Presented to Sheriff’s Department

- Home
- Charlotte County
- Columnists
- Community
- Education/Schools
- Features
- Local News
- Lunenburg County
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Other News
- Police & Fire
- Prince Edward County
- Sports
- The Word
- Top Story
Thirty-One representatives Amy Spurlock and Amy Moore got together to give thanks to local Sheriff’s Offices and Police Departments. They raised funds through community donations; with volunteers from Lebanon United Methodist Church and Wylliesburg Baptist Church, they presented the “caddie” bags to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office on February 4th.
Recent Comments