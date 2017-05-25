217 lbs. of Drugs Surrendered

On April 29, 2017, officers from the Longwood University Police Department and Farmville Police Department participated in the DEA’s twelfth National Drug Take Back Initiative. This initiative is designed to remove potentially dangerous prescriptions and other medications from homes by allowing citizens to anonymously dispose of them in a safe manner. The Farmville Police Department and Longwood University Police Department manned a collection site at Midtown Square in the Town of Farmville and collected 217 pounds of prescription drugs during this initiative. Pictured are Longwood University Police Officer Rachel Whitehead and Farmville Police Sergeant Harvey Hoyle with the collected medication.