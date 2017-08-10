2017 Randolph-Henry H.S. Golf

CHARLOTTE COUNTY – Coach Powell’s Pre-Season comments: “I am very appreciative to have been coaching in Charlotte County for 42 years. This is my 24th year coaching golf at Randolph-Henry and I am just as excited about this year’s team as I was 24 years ago. We have been very successful because we have had good support over the years. This comes from great players, coaches, parents, fans, and everyone that has been a part of the R-H golf program. In 23 years the Statesmen have won 20 District Championships, six Regional Championships, and one State Championship in 2005. The team has also accumulated 365 victories. Special appreciation to everyone that has been a part of our success. This year’s team has a lot of potential and I really like our team. We have had a good first week of practice and everyone is working hard and competing for playing time. We have had great leadership coming from our seniors. They are Eli Moore, Logan Newcomb, Dalton Barksdale, Nathan Towery, and Evan Mason. Other players are Skylar Lacks, Austin Shook, Larkin Jackson, Bryan Williams, Matthew Taylor, Brenden Francisco, Jordan Colbert, and Caleb Shook. As long as we continue to work as a TEAM we will be successful.”

Congratulations to the 2017 Randolph-Henry Golf Team! Members are from left to right: Front Row: Senior Captains: Logan Newcomb, Nathan Towery, Dalton Barksdale, Eli Moore, Evan Mason. Second Row: Austin Shook, Larkin Jackson, Skylar Lacks, Jordan Colbert, Matthew Taylor, Bryan Williams, Caleb Shook, Brenden Francisco. Third Row: Coach Kelly Powell, Coach Eddie Pyle.