Winter Weather Forecasts

Okay, folks, so far our weather has been quite mild and we’re into the second week of December. This reporter has checked into stories concerning winter weather predictions and some are quite interesting. Believe it or not, some forecasts from folklore become true once in a while!

Look around your yard or adjoining property and you will probably discover a persimmon tree usually growing at the edge of a wooded area. In case younger folks don’t know, persimmons are small orange/yellow fruit about the size of a plum.

Have you ever heard of “The Persimmon Lady”? She is from North Carolina and each year sends her persimmon weather predictions for her state to The Farmer’s Almanac. Her predictions are based on seeds she opens from the persimmon fruit grown in her area.

According to folklore, if one cracks open a persimmon seed and the shape of the kernel inside looks like a fork, winter will be mild. If one sees the shape of a spoon, there will be a lot of snow and if there is a knife shape, winter will be bitingly cold and the winds will “cut like a knife”. Remember, the persimmon has to be grown locally to get an accurate forecast for our area. So, go gather some persimmons and check the inside.

Persimmons have a unique full flavor. The fruit is very tart so it is often considered a baking fruit adding its sweet flavor and moistness to pudding, bread and pie. They can also be made into dried fruit, jam, ice cream and even alcohol.

A ripe persimmon has a “squishy” body and a creamy texture. If persimmons are hard, one can ripen them at room temperature or place in a paper bag to speed up the ripening.

Now, this reporter admits that she has never eaten persimmon pudding but understands that it has the taste of pumpkin and the texture of gingerbread. It is served with a dollop of whipped cream. Look up a recipe online if you desire to try your hand at making a persimmon pudding.

We have a persimmon tree at the edge of our yard so Hubby brought me some. Cutting open the ripe persimmon was no problem but getting into the hard seed was another matter. After using a small paring knife to no avail, we finally pried open the seed to see the inside. After all that work, a computer video suggested that biting the seed to split it open was the answer. Guess what was in the inside—-a small spoon shape! Really, a small spoon was in every seed we managed to open. Get out your shovels!

Another winter prediction came from a VDOT friend of mine. If one counts the number of foggy mornings in September, that’s the number of snowfalls to expect over the winter. So, next September, count the foggy mornings and keep up with the snowfalls.

As for planting corn, here’s a new one for this reporter. To know if it’s time to plant corn, one has to think like a chicken. Chickens never play in mud but do play in dust. Another way to say this: plant in dust and your bins will bust. Plant in mud and your crop will be a dud!