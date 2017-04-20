Wingold Honored by Board of Supervisors

The Lunenburg County Board of Supervisors held a special introduction to their recent April meeting that included special music and a resolution of appreciation that was given to the family of David Wingold, who recently passed away after having served on the board since 2007.

Mr. Wingold was the District Two, Brown’s Store representative and served as Chairman on the board in 2015 and 2016.

The resolution stated, “Supervisor Wingold had a great sense of humor, contagious laugh and a lot of pride for his hometown of Kenbridge.”

It continued, “Supervisor Wingold always demonstrated dedication to his elected position, love for his family and respect for his colleagues and friends.”