William Campbell Outgunned by Lady Statesmen Tennis

The Lady Statesmen took to the road on Tuesday, April 18, to meet the Lady Generals in battle in Naruna. The Statesmen took a decisive 9-0 win to bring their season record to 7-0. In an effort to give more of the lineup match play experience and to build mental readiness in pressure situations, Head Coach Lindsay Webb reconfigured the singles lineup for the day. Singles results were #1 seed Helen Lin (RHHS) over Hannah Schrock (WC) 8-4, #2 seed Eliza Walker (RHHS) over Jesenia Sanchez (WC) 8-1, #3 seed McKenzie Sharpe (RHHS) over Jennifer Sanchez (WC) 8-5, #4 seed Annie Sandridge (RHHS) over Kelsey DeJarnette (WC) 8-0, #5 seed Morgan Mason (RHHS) over Anjel Newton (WC) 8-3 and #6 seed Taylor Jones (RHHS) over Adaja Adams (WC) 8-0. In doubles action #1 seed Meredith Feinman/Couper Webb (RHHS) defeated Shrock/Sanchez (EC) 8-0, #2 seed Lin/Walker (RHHS) defeated Sanchez/DeJarnette (WC) 8-1, and #3 Sharpe/Sandridge (RHHS) defeated Newton/Adams (WC) 8-2. In exhibition play Grace Algeier/Grace Reynolds (RHHS) defeated Henderson/Morton (WC) 8-0. In intersquad exhibition play Pearl Sandridge/Kaley Moon were leading Haley Conwell/Calynn Trent 6-5 when the match was called.

The Statesmen were rained out on Thursday against Altavista High School and over the weekend for the Heritage Invitational Tournament in Lynchburg. Rescheduling is not yet complete. They will face conference rivals Goochland High School at home on Tuesday, April 25th at 4:30 p.m.