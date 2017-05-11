Why is Repentance Necessary for Salvation?

One of the most difficult actions for the unregenerate heart to do is to repent. Exactly what is repentance? Simply put, repentance is being sincerely sorry for or having deep regret over something hurtful we have said or done to another person or to God. One reason why repentance is so difficult for the unconverted person, is that humans don’t like to admit mistakes. Often, we try to “pass the buck” as did Adam and Eve when God discovered that they had sinned by eating of the fruit of the forbidden tree in the Garden of Eden. Sometimes we simply deny what we did or said. At other times we make excuses and refuse to admit our mistake, which could be a sin against our fellow-man or against God, our Creator. The Bible teaches the necessity of repentance if one wishes to reach the Kingdom of God. 2 Chronicles 7:14 reads: If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land. Humbling ourselves is not easy. In our own strength we are not able to do it. In the spiritual battle in which we are engaged, only the strength of God through the power of the Holy Spirit, can give us victory. John writes: When he [the Holy Spirit] comes, he will convict the world, and show where right and wrong and judgment lie. He will convict them of wrong…. John 16:8 Godly sorrow, true sorrow, leads to repentance. The apostle Paul states it this way, “Godly sorrow produces repentance leading to salvation, not to be regretted; but the sorrow of the world produces death.” (2 Corinthians 7:10) Godly sorrow is shown by David in many of his poems. In Psalm 6, he seeks God’s mercy and cries out: I am worn out from groaning; all night long I flood my bed with weeping and drench my couch with tears. David’s entire, brief poem pleads for God’ mercy and forgiveness: 1 Lord, do not rebuke me in your anger or discipline me in your wrath. 2 Have mercy on me, Lord, for I am faint; heal me, Lord, for my bones are in agony. 3 My soul is in deep anguish How long, Lord, how long? 4 Turn, Lord, and deliver me; save me because of your unfailing love. 5 Among the dead no one proclaims your name. Who praises you from the grave? 6 I am worn out from my groaning. All night long I flood my bed with weeping and drench my couch with tears. 7 My eyes grow weak with sorrow; they fail because of all my foes. 8 Away from me, all you who do evil, for the Lord has heard my weeping. 9 The Lord has heard my cry for mercy; the Lord accepts my prayer. 10 All my enemies will be overwhelmed with shame and anguish; they will turn back and suddenly be put to shame.(Psalm 6.) and One highly respected researcher concludes that there is little difference in ethical behavior between the churched the un-churched: “There’s as much pilferage and dishonesty among the churched as the unchurched. And I’m afraid that applies pretty much across the board: religion, per se, is not really life changing. People cite it as important, for instance, in overcoming depression–but it doesn’t have primacy in determining behavior.” George H. Gallup, “Vital Signs,” Leadership, Fall 1987, p. 17. You see, friend, wearing a cross on one’s lapel does not make one a Christian. The true Christian’s heart and values will be changed from acts of selfishness to acts of love, kindness, and service to others and to God. Christ stated that He came into the world to serve, not to be served; this value should be displayed in every Christian’s life. Conversion is necessary if our behavior is to reflect that of our Savior, Jesus Christ. May God give us that conversion through the Holy Spirit, and may our actions reflect Godly repentance and conversion. Until next week, may God richly bless you and yours. guthriememorial.org