Webb, Feinman Capture Quad Rivers Conference Doubles Championship

Submitted by Shannon Feinman

PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY – The Quad Rivers Conference 34 doubles championship was held held recently at Prince Edward County High School consisting of the top 10 doubles teams from Brunswick County, Goochland County, Greensville County, Prince Edward County and Randolph-Henry High School. Representing

RHHS was the #1 seed team of Couper Webb and Meredith Feinman and #2 seed team of Helen Lin and Eliza Walker. It was perfect tennis weather with temperatures in the low 80s and very little wind. RHHS sported a large contingent of fans who traveled for the match and great support from the other members of the team.

Lin/Walker made it to the second round and fell to the #2 seed team from Goochland.

Feinman/Webb were the #1 seed for the tournament and had a bye into the second round. They defeated the #2 seed team from Prince Edward 8-0 in the second round. They then took on the #1 seed team from Prince Edward and won 8-2 in the third round. The championship match was between the Lady Statesmen and the #1 seed team from Goochland.

With excellent consistency and communication borne from playing together for 10 years, the Statesmen came out on top 8-0 in the championship. This is a third conference title for the Webb/Feinman team – two years in the Courthouse Conference 37 and this year in the Quad Rivers Conference 34.

Last week on May 10, Lady Statesmen competed against Greenville County High School at home in the Quad Rivers Conference 34 team semi-finals.

In a match played to decision, the Statesmen team advanced to the finals with a 7-0 win over Greensville when 3 matches finished at the same time. The Statesmen won all of the singles and completed #1 doubles for that win. The team competes on Tuesday, 5/16, against Goochland at home at 4pm for the team championship of the Quad Rivers Conference 34. They also compete on Wednesday at 3 pm at Prince Edward for a shot at the singles conference championship.

Photo by Shelby Walker