Wayland Fundraiser Helps Volunteer Organizations

Wayland Nursing and Rehabilitation Center held its third annual fundraiser in the fall of 2017. Guests from the community came and participated in the many activities to help raise money for our local Fire and Rescue Squad. Pictured above is Mr. Lynn Duffy accepting the donation for the Keysville Volunteer Fire Department. Accepting for the Keysville Volunteer Rescue Squad are Lisa Haley and Wayne Rudder. Wayland Nursing and Rehabilitation Center was able to raise $1,000 with the help of the community. Thank you for everyone’s help and the many local stores and restaurants that made donations and helped make this a great day.