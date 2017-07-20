Waterworks Announces the Cast of “And Then There Were None”

FARMVILLE – Waterworks Players will take Southside audiences to a small island off the English coast for its August production of Agatha Christie’s “And Then There Were None”. This play is based on her celebrated murder-mystery thriller that sold over 100 million copies globally, and made into numerous films adaptations.

The play centers on ten strangers lured by a mysterious invitation for a relaxing weekend on a remote island. Once they have arrived, there is a suspicious death and the unknown host accuses each person of a terrible crime. Unable to leave the island each guest begins to share their darkest secrets. As their secrets are revealed, the guilt is not as heavy as their fates when, one-by-one, they drop off, as the figurine of a soldier topples from the living-room mantle.

The play’s characters include an alluring secretary (Kolby Grimsley), a dashing former soldier (Greg Tsigaridas), a British High Court judge (Jordan Whiley), a boorish police officer (Billy Tucker), a soldierly general (Mike Montgomery), a nasty religious biddy (Marie Schroeder), a happy-go-lucky playboy (Elijah Logue), an anxious surgeon (Don Blaheta), a husband-and-wife cook and parlor man (Randall Linkins and Meagan Morrissey), and the boatman (Stephanie Piscitelli).

Longwood University’s Assistant Professor of Theatre and Resident Scenic & Lighting Design Professor Scott C. Chapman, in his Waterworks Players debut, will direct and light the production, with Longwood University Alumna Caitlin Mazura as Assistant Director. The creative team consists of Moffatt Evans as the Scenic Designer and Linda Rofe serving as Costume Designer. Rounding out the creative team are Production Manager Leigh Lunsford, Stage Manager Hannah Boswell and Assistant Stage Manager Stephanie Piscitelli.

Who is the murderer? Who is next? This thrilling whodunit will keep any audience member guessing until the play ends.

Agatha Christie’s “And Then There Were None” is presented by special arrangement with SAMUEL FRENCH INC.

The show runs August 4, 5, 11, & 12 at 8p.m. You can obtain tickets by visiting the web site: http://waterworksplayers.org or calling the box office at 434-392-3452.