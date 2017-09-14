Violet Mae Barksdale Shores Obituary

Violet Mae Barksdale Shores, age 76, of Red Oak, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, September 9, 2017. She was born on January 11, 1941 in Campbell County, Virginia to the late John Locke Barksdale and Iva Hall Barksdale. She was a member of Wylliesburg Baptist Church and a founding member of the Barksdale Cancer Foundation. Violet was a homemaker and the owner and operator of Shores Greenhouse for many years. She was predeceased by her parents; husband, Robert Lee Shores; three brothers, Lockie Barksdale, Riley Barksdale and Ray Barksdale; and one sister, Dell Garrett. Violet is survived by three daughters, Wendy Shores Lankford and her husband, Robert, of Red Oak, Terri Shores Jones and her husband, Keith, of Red Oak, and Teena “Pixie” Shores Tucker and her husband, Rocky, of Drakes Branch; four grandchildren, Cassie Dawn Lankford, Nicholas Lee Jones, Nicole Jones Barnes, and Stone Tucker; and three great-grandchildren, Brody Winn Jones, Scarlett Ava Hatcher, and Tripp Barnes. She is also survived by one brother, James Barksdale; one sister, Pat Harding and her husband, Jimmy; brother-in-law, Horace “Bunny” Garrett; three sisters-in-law, Shirley McCall, Lois Barksdale, and Shirley Blanton; numerous nieces and nephews; devoted friend, Margaret Kelehar; and special caregivers, Pam Brame, Amanda Bullock, and Alicia Pickett. Visitation was held on Tuesday, September 12, 2017 from 7:00 until 8:30 p.m. at Newcomb Allgood Funeral Home. Funeral services were held on Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Wylliesburg Baptist Church. Interment followed in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to the Barksdale Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 225, Charlotte Court House, VA 23923 or Centra Hospice Farmville, 1705 East Third Street, Farmville, VA 23901. Online condolences may be expressed at www.newcomballgoodfh.com. Newcomb Allgood Funeral Home in Chase City will be handling the arrangements.