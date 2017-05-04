Victoria Town Council Looks at Ordinance for Urban Archery Season

The Victoria Town Council is set to hear opinions from the public on a proposed ordinance that would allow the use of items such as air guns in the town limits during the approved Urban Archery season.

The proposed ordinance states, “No person shall, anywhere within the town, discharge an arrow, shot, stone, gravel, bullet, or any similar thing from any air gun, bow, gravel shooter, or other similar instrument except while participating in the approved Urban Archery Season for deer or with the express consent of the Town Manager.”

Currently there is a similar ordinance adopted, but this change would allow for the use of weapons or ammunition described during the Urban Archery Season.

The hearing is set for May 9, 2017 in the Victoria Municipal Building.