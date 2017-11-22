Victoria Lynn Lilly Obituary

Victoria Lynn Lilly, age 61 of Danville, Virginia went home to be with her Lord and savior on November 14, 2017.

Vickie was born to the late James Larkin Lilly and Kathryn Lula Harris on March 29, 1956 in Beckley, WV.

Those who celebrate her life include two daughters, Miranda Maruri (Miguel) and Kathryn Seymour (Pedro); five siblings, Crystal Bonati, Michael Lilly, Timothy Lilly, Joseph Lilly and Jamie Maxwell, along with a host of extended family and friends.

Vickie was a long time resident of Victoria, Virginia where she raised her two children and worked as a nurse. She had many hobbies that included sewing, carpentry and gardening but her real passion was helping others. She was a natural caregiver both on and off the clock. Vickie was a bright, beautiful light, she will be forever missed but never forgotten.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Danville Humane Society, where she adopted her buddy Alex who stayed by her side until the end.