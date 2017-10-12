Victoria is Ready for a Fun-Filled Autumn Day

VICTORIA – The Town of Victoria is putting the final touches on their 37th Annual Autumn Day event that will be taking place in Railroad Park as well as activities along Main Street, 6th Street, and in the Community Center.

Town officials moved the celebration to the second Saturday of October last year to have it coincide with the Truck and Tractor Pull event hosted by Victoria Fire and Rescue each year. This year both events will take place on October 14.

There is a huge list of activities, events and vendors at Autumn Day this year.

Things will kick off with the Teresa Matthews 5K event. The event will be taking place prior to the start of Autumn Days in Victoria at the Victoria Railroad Park on October 8. The event will start at 8:00 a.m. and features runners of all ages.

The fun-filled day will also include lawn mower racing, food vendors and non-food vendors in the Park, crafters/artists at Lunenburg Community Centre, the pet parade, horseshoe and corn hole tournaments, and 6th Street flea market. The activities will wrap up with the Victoria Fire and Rescue Truck and Tractor Pull.