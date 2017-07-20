Victoria Gets Ready for Annual Cowboy Weekend

VICTORIA – Victoria officials are ready for the Fifth Annual Cowboy Day event that will be taking place in town this weekend.

On July 22, the National Day of the Cowboy activities will last from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Victoria’s Railroad Park.

There will be a parade on Main Street at 9 a.m. to kick off the activities, with many familiar characters on horseback.

The popular Cowboy shootouts will take place at 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. in the park and picture areas that include a stagecoach. One of the original “Dukes of Hazzard” cars will be available for attendees to view.

The Boy Scout and Cub Scout troops will be at the event and the Boy Scouts will host a barbecue cook off that lasts until 3 p.m. Plates will be ready for pick up from the Boy Scouts around 12 p.m. Proceeds from the sales of these plates will benefit the town’s Boy Scouts.

WSVS will be on hand and broadcasting throughout the day from the event. There will be music and even an open mic opportunity for some area singers.

Popular attractions will also include a kid’s rodeo, archery, bull riding, panning for gold, kids bounce houses and games, along with horseback riding.

Come out and see all the attractions and special guest stars in attendance this Saturday.