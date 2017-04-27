VFW Presents Annual Awards

FARMVILLE – The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7059 conducted its 71st Annual Awards Dinner honoring local heroes Saturday, April 22nd.

Post 7059 and Auxiliary members volunteer their time to Meals on Wheels, Southside Community Hospital and the Moton Museum, to name a few. Members visit our veterans in area nursing facilities and McQuire VA hospital in Richmond. They place flags on the graves of veterans in the Farmville cemeteries each Memorial and Veteran’s Day, present programs in the local schools, participate in the city’s Veterans Day commemorations, march in the annual Christmas parade and provide direct assistance for area veterans. Upcoming projects include a partnership with the Farmville Police department and State Conservation Officers to organize a bicycle safety program this summer. This Post recently expanded its ability to serve veterans by working with the American Legion Post #32 and the Piedmont Area Veterans council. Several post members are active in these and other veteran’s organizations. Annually we honor local heroes who serve us all on a daily basis. Those who protect us from malevolence, save our homes, deliver life saving procedures and educate our leaders of tomorrow.

Those awarded plaques for outstanding service in their field included:

• Farmville Police Department Detective Albert Bappert

• Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Officer Lynneaus Carr

• Farmville Firefighter Noah Lovelady

• Prince Edward Rescue Squad member Isaac Broadwater

• Teacher of the Year, from Fuqua, Terry Wyatt. Mrs. Wyatt not only earned this years VFW Teacher of the Year award but also earned first place in district judging. Her nomination will continue to the state level which includes a cash award.

Ms. Peggy Emert, Post 7059 Auxiliary resident presented the VFW Patriot’s Pen Youth Essay Contest awards to Tyler Harris, First Place, $100.00 cash award, Kendall Moore, Second Place, $75.00 cash award, Lauren Wright, Third Place, $50.00 cash award and Jackson Whaley, Fourth Place, $25.00 cash award.