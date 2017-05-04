VFR to Host Two Truck and Tractor Pull Events

Victoria Fire & Rescue is set to host two Truck & Tractor Pull events this year after seeing great crowds and success from previous pulls.

The events are set for June 3 and October 14 this year and the organization is offering reserved trackside parking for people wanting to attend.

Spaces will be available for sale Sunday April 30, 2017 at 1 pm by phone only. Anyone that is interested should contact the organization at 434-480-2062.