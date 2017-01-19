Veterans of Foreign Wars State Commander Visits Farmville Post 7059

FARMVILLE – VFW Post 7059 hosted State Commander Tom Gimble last Tuesday, Jan. 11. Commander Gimble was accompanied by Senior Vice Commander Mike Boeme, State Adjutant General Rick Raskin, Past State Commander Tommy Hines, Forth District Commander Gus Villalobos and Past National Commander John Smart. The visit was part of a statewide tour to educate the public, veterans and their families of the work of the VFW. The VFW assists veterans and families with VA claims, transition and employment services, student veteran support and some financial grants. For information go to: www.vfw.org.

The team, along with members of Post 7059, participated in a recruitment drive at the local Walmart. Farmville Post 7059 meets the first Thursday of each month at 7:00 p.m. at the post home, 1616 Graham Road, Farmville. For information, call Post Commander Fred Hill at 434-574-5134.