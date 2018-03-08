VCU Health CMH Star Service Team Member of the Year

Nellie Hawkins has been employed at VCU Health CMH for 31 years. Her dedication and work ethic are just two of the qualities that make her a wonderful asset to VCU Health CMH. The nomination form submitted on her behalf stated, “One of my very close friends had a scare with her child and she was admitted to CMH overnight for observation. The couple was so complimentary of every staff member they came into contact with; however, one really stood out. The parents were emotionally and physically drained. The nurse caring for the baby told the mom and dad that when she got off from work she would come back to the room and rock the baby so they could rest, grab dinner, and a change of clothes. The mom had tears in her eyes telling this story. It meant so much to them that she offered and they knew she meant every word. They said that this nurse was focused on their child’s wellbeing and it was obvious she was passionate about caring for babies. This nurse was Nellie Hawkins.”

“What an excellent example of STAR Service! Nellie’s dedication to her patient and family made a tremendous impact on them showing how much she cared. I am so proud to have a nurse of her caliber working with me and being a role model to her peers.”

In addition to the award certificate, Nellie received a STAR Service Team Member of the Year lapel pin, a gift certificate worth $200.00 for hotel accommodations to any location of her choice and $300.00 of spending money.