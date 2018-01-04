VCU Health CMH Blood Drive set for Jan. 4 & 5

SOUTH HILL – VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital is hosting a blood drive on Thursday, January 4th and Friday, January 5th from 1:00 p.m. till 6:00 p.m. in the CMH Education Center located at 125 Buena Vista Circle, South Hill. VCU Health CMH is committed to providing high quality care to patients as well as the need for blood products or services. The Red Cross is the sole supplier of blood products for VCU Health CMH, in addition to the more than 70 other hospitals the Red Cross supplies in the state of Virginia.

Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood. The Red Cross collects and processes approximately 40 percent of the nation’s blood supply and is fully prepared to ensure area patients receive the blood products they need.

VCU Health CMH and Red Cross representatives will work with patients and donors to answer any questions. If you would like to schedule a time to give blood, please contact Marah Michael at 434-774-2550.

The need for blood is constant. Blood is needed for premature infants, patients battling cancer or leukemia, people undergoing a sickle cell crisis, trauma patients and many others need blood in this community. Blood can be donated every 56 days, six times a year. The American Red Cross runs blood drives every day throughout the region. Walk-ins are welcome or you can make an appointment to donate blood at redcrossblood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).