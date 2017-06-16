VBS Fun At Mount Tirzah

Last week, Charlotte County Galactic Starveyors focused their telescopes and marveled at the stars, the moon, the sky, and God’s universe in general while attending Vacation Bible School at Mount Tirzah Baptist Church in Charlotte Court House. Zeroing in on Colossians 1:15-16, the children learned through music, Bible study, recreation, crafts and even during snack time of God’s creative hand in making heaven and earth. The above photo is evidence of the fun the children and adults had as they learned of the Savior, Jesus Christ!