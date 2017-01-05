Uptown Coffee Named Farmville Business of the Year

By Crystal Vandegrift, Staff Writer

FARMVILLE – Uptown Coffee Cafe was recently named The Farmville Chamber of Commerce’s Business of the Year.

Uptown Coffee Cafe opened in Downtown Farmville on Main Street in 2014 and they currently employee 20 people. “We are humbled and honored to accept the award and we are thankful to our hardworking staff and amazing customers,” said owners Jennifer and Jason Mattox.

In addition to their Farmville location, Uptown also has a cafe in Victoria, Virginia, which opened in 2007.

According to the Farmville Chamber of Commerce’s Executive Director, Joy Stump, members were asked to nominate businesses for the Business of the Year award. “The description was ‘a Chamber business/organization that has distinguished itself not only through the quality of services/products provided, but also through its engagement and support of the wider community,’” Stump noted. Following the nominations, an online poll and voting were held in which Uptown Coffee Cafe was the ultimate winner.

“We are thankful to a faithful God, a great, hardworking staff, and many customers who we’ve come to call friends. Thanks to many musicians and Buffalo Creek Guitar for cultivating an amazing live music scene at Uptown,” said the owners. “We are excited about the future and are grateful to be a part of Downtown Farmville.”