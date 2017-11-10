United Way on its Way to Goal

The United Way of Prince Edward County recently celebrated putting up the second star on the board in front of Citizens Bank & Trust, with members of its all-volunteer board of directors saying it signifies that they are on track to achieve their goal of raising $55,000 this year. The funds will help support 19 organizations in the community. A Stew & Brew Fundraiser will be hosted by the United Way and Third Street Brewing from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11. The event is sponsored by Centra Southside Community Hospital and will be held at Third Street Brewing, located at 312 West 3rd Street in Farmville. All proceeds will go to the United Way. Stew will be sold for $7 a quart, and $4 for a bowl and a piece of cornbread. To preorder call 434-315-2445. “The weather should be conducive, and it will be a fun event for families,” United Way board President Rucker Snead said recently. “There are games and picnic tables for all to enjoy some delicious stew, all while supporting a great cause!” United Way Board members at the star celebration were, left to right: Jamie C. Ruff, Kerry Mossler, Rucker Snead, Bruce Davis, Jennifer Tobias, Sandy Cooke, Vicki Palmer, and Jennifer Kinne.