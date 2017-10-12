U.S. Marshals Apprehend Prince Edward County Man

Story and photo by Crystal Vandegrift

FARMVILLE – Christopher Johnson, 20, of Prince Edward County, was apprehended by U.S. Marshals in Farmville on September 27.

According to U.S. Deputy Marshall Mark Haley, the agency was assisting the Buckingham County Sheriff’s Department.

Johnson, who was being sought for conspiracy to commit burglary, was stopped and apprehended at the intersection of West Third Street and Sunchase Blvd. in the town of Farmville.

According to Haley, U.S. Marshals had prior information that Johnson was in the vehicle that was stopped and he was taken into custody without incident.

Johnson has been charged with conspiracy to commit a felony.