Two Men Charged Following Park Fight

VICTORIA – A fight at the Victoria Railroad Park on Sunday afternoon has resulted in the arrest of two men. The incident took place around 4:30 pm on May 13 when the Victoria Police Department received a call regarding a physical altercation between two white males in the park location.

As officers arrived at the scene, they found James Keller with injuries sustained in the fight. He was transported by Victoria Fire and Rescue responders to to be treated for a laceration in the face.

The two men involved in the fight were 48-year-old Paul Scott Turner of Victoria and 50-year-old James Keller of Crewe, Virginia.

Turner was arrested and charged with Assault and Battery and Keller was also charged with Assault and Battery.

Keller was released on a $2,500 unsecure bond, while Turner was transported to Piedmont Regional Jail and received a $5,000 secure bond.

Both men will be in Lunenburg court at a later date to be set.