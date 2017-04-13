Town Hall Meeting With (or Without) Representative Tom Garrett

FARMVILLE – Representative Tom Garrett of Virginia’s 5th Congressional District has been invited to attend a Town Hall meeting on Saturday, April 22nd from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Prince Edward County High School (35 Eagle Drive, Farmville). Doors will open at 3:30 p.m., and the event will be held in the school auditorium.

Tom Garrett is a newly elected public official during a turbulent political moment, and his presence has been requested at a Town Hall-style meeting in Prince Edward County, where he won the congressional seat with 51.39% of the vote. The meeting will give citizens of all political affiliations in Virginia’s 5th District the opportunity to ask questions, raise concerns, and voice opinions to their local representative in the federal government. The meeting has been scheduled for the Congressional recess in the hope that Rep. Garrett will be able to fit the event into his busy schedule. The Congressman recently held a Town Hall in Charlottesville, Va. on Friday, March 31st. However, seating at that Town Hall was limited to 230 attendees (50 students, 180 other attendees), and the seats were allocated through a lottery system.

If Rep. Garrett does not attend, the Town Hall will proceed with him in absentia. The minutes of the meeting and all the concerns raised by citizens will be recorded and hand-delivered to Rep. Garrett by the meeting’s organizers. The meeting is sponsored by the Prince Edward Democratic Committee but open to all who wish to communicate with the Congressman about the effects of federal policy on residents of the 5th District.