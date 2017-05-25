Town Council Approves Permit for Cottages

By Crystal Vandegrift, Staff Writer

FARMVILLE – The Farmville Town Council has approved a conditional use permit that will allow Mark and Laura French to build nine cottages on a 1.052-acre lot.

The cottages are scheduled to be constructed on the north side of First Street between North Virginia and North Bridge streets.

Last week the Town Council held a public hearing on the issue and no one spoke. However, during the town’s planning commission public hearing held last month several citizens cited concerns about the amount of space between the cottages and parking issues.

Both the planning commission and town council approved the permit with no conditions.