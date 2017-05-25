Thanks to Local Businesses

This past Sunday a few of the local American Heritage Girls braved the rainy weather to thank some of the Charlotte Court House businesses for their support. AHG planted pots and took a nature walk learning about plants that grow in the local area. This was part of their Beautification project and badge award requirements. AHG focuses on Faith, Fun and Service. Pictured are, from left, Amy Carwile, Retta, Hope, and RoseAnna Perin.