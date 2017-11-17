Stewardship is the economic evidence that we have faith in Jesus Christ. In First Corinthians 4:1 Paul wrote, “This is how one should think of us…as stewards of the mysteries of God.” The Greek word for steward is economia from which economy comes.

In the Bible each Christian is challenged to get out of ownership—MY job, MY car, MY money, MY time— and instead, get into management. The biblical idea is that God has entrusted me with certain of His belongings, and I am to manage them, not for my benefit but for His.

Scripture in many places clearly tells me there are three things of His in my life that I manage—time, talents, and treasures.

People, for instance, are constantly asking me to come and teach at their campuses. They might not fully realize it, but they are asking for a lot of my time to research, study, write, outline, and prepare a teaching. It’s gas and food along the way that costs money, and it is often a hotel stay. It involves a big expense of energy to come early and stay late pouring myself out.

I could complain about a late night, or missing my TV show, or how weary I am. But God has given me something to give. I consider each opportunity an exciting privilege.

Hence, asking me to preach I often say is like asking a dog to bark. It’s who I am. When I teach I feel God’s pleasure.

Sure there are times I say no. I am sick or already booked elsewhere, or maybe even ignorant of the subject.

You who read this are stewards also. We form a team. When it comes to missions, some of us go, some of us help go, some of us let go, but all of us get going!

During World War II it took 25 soldiers behind the lines to keep one soldier at the front. Some recruited, some others made weapons, drew maps, planned strategies, raised money, or cooked meals.

I thank God for those of you who pray for me, encourage me, teach me, give money, and open doors for me to teach. We are stewards. In the economy of God, we form a team that makes things happen—not for our glory, but for His. Him. Jesus. The Christ! May it be so in your church, and in every ministry.

The Reverend Stephen Crotts is the director of the Carolina Study Center, Inc., a campus ministry, located in Chapel Hill, NC. Pastor Crotts may be reached at carolinastudycenter@msn.com.