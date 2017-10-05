Tanner Injured Responding to Call

BURKEVILLE – On Thursday, September 28, 2017, at approximately 10:40 a.m. Nottoway Sheriff’s Office received a call of a breaking and entering in progress on Cary Shop Road outside of Burkeville.

While the deputies were responding, one of the deputies, identified as 25-year-old Franklin Gregory Tanner, who has been with the department for two years, was involved in a single vehicle accident in the 8000 block of West Court House Road in Burkeville. He was reportedly traveling westbound when he ran off the right side of the road in a curve, striking a stump and tree on the driver’s side of the car.

Deputy Tanner was treated at the scene by Nottoway Emergency Squad, Burkeville & Crewe Fire Department.

He was medflighted to VCU Medical Center where he remains in critical but stable condition.

The Nottoway Sheriff’s Office said on Monday that Deputy Tanner remains in critical but stable condition, however, he has shown improvement since last Thursday. Sheriff Parrish asks the community to continue to pray for him.

Greg Tanner is a Central High School graduate and Lunenburg native who has served on police departments here as well as with the Victoria Fire and Rescue. People in the Lunenburg community have offered thoughts and prayers to the family since the accident last week and hope for his improvement to continue.