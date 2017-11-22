Tammy Conner Hensley Obituary

Tammy Conner Hensley, age 42, went to be with the Lord and those loved ones who’ve passed on before her on Thursday, November 2, 2017. Tammy was born on February 24, 1975 in Halifax County, Virginia as the youngest of five children born to Alvin Bryant Conner and Bessie Doris Conner. She was loved by so many for her witty sense of humor, her uncensored ability to speak her mind, and her sense of compassion. Tammy was a talented photographer, a creative writer, an incredible singer, and a devoted wife, mother, sister and friend, with a strong faith in God. She was a dedicated member of the Charlotte County Rescue Squad for many years, where she gained a great sense of gratification from serving the community and helping others. Tammy and Norman Hensley were married on May 30, 1998. They lived a simple, beautiful life together and were blessed with two children, Travis and Kati, in whom she left her strength, sense of humor, confidence and independence. She was happiest when she was surrounded by family, and her light will live on in her children, her husband, her brothers and sister.

Family visitation was held at Browning Duffer Funeral Home on Saturday, November 4th from 7-8:30 p.m. A graveside service was held on Sunday, November 5th at 2 p.m., at Antioch Baptist Church in Red Oak, Virginia.

The Browning-Duffer Funeral Home in Keysville, Va. served the family.