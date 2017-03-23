T-Bone at Burger King

On Friday, March 10, Ruth Elsie Bailey, age 57, of Drakes Branch, had finished her shift working in the kitchen at Burger King in Keysville. As she was preparing to exit the parking lot a Ford work van driven by Calvin Stemley, traveling east on Old King’s Highway, crossed the sidewalk and T-boned Bailey’s 2008 Chevrolet Impala on the driver’s door. Keysville Volunteer Fire Department responded. Using the Jaws of Life and a cutting tool they removed the door and extricated Bailey from the car. She was transported to Centra Southside by the Charlotte County Rescue Squad and released. Bailey expressed gratitude to the Fire Department, Rescue Squad, her co-workers and the nurses who helped her. Then she added, “I’m glad to be alive. God put a shield between me and that van.” Photo by Averett Jones