SVCC Staff Receive Awards

Southside Virginia Community College was well represented at the Virginia Community College Association Annual Meeting. Four members of the college were recognized as Showcase recipients for 2017. This recognition is for leadership, dedication and hard work at their colleges and to the mission of the Virginia Community College System. Three of those recognized from SVCC are (left to right) LaTrisha McCargo, Library Specialist and currently Acting Coordinator at the Estes Community Center in Chase City, Melissa Dunn Back, Assistant Professor of Biology on the John H. Daniel Campus, and Angela L. Jackson, Administrative Assistant to the Vice President of Finance and Administration.

At right, Alfonzo Seward (left), Associate Professor of Administration of Justice for the Christanna Campus of SVCC, receives his Showcase award during the annual Virginia Community Colleges Association conference held recently. Seward received a Showcase award in recognition of his leadership, dedication and hard work in promoting the mission of the Virginia Community College System.