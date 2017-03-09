SVCC Captures Third Straight National Title

The Southside Virginia Community College basketball team captured the USA National Prep Postgrad championship for the third straight year with a 70-56 victory over Forest Trails on Saturday evening to complete a 5-0 run through the 32-team field.

The five victories ran the local team’s winning streak to 11 games and completed SVCC’s campaign with a 17-9 record after a 0-7 start.

“I am just at a loss for words,” said SVCC coach Dennis Smith. “Coach (Vincent) Brown and I are just elated for our young men who went 17-2 during the second half of the season. The team was nothing short of sensational in our five games at the national tourney and we could not be prouder of their play.”

SVCC swept to wins over Kingston Academy, Bull City Prep, Tennessee Prep, MACK Academy and Forest Trails in earning the title.

The local team played one of their best games of the season in the title game getting off to quick start behind a driving layup by JC Stewart and a trey by Isreal Stith for a 17-9 lead at the 9:45 mark of the first half.

Back-to-back treys from Stith, who finished with six in the game, gave SVCC a 25-16 lead at the 6:20 mark and the local squad took a 31-26 lead to the halftime break.

Foul trouble started to mount early in the second half for SVCC against the length of Forest Trail’s interior players.

SVCC responded after Forest Trails briefly took the lead however as buckets by Anthony Harris, Stewart and a deep trey by Stith extended the lead to 47-38 lead at the 8:16 mark of the second half.

A trey by Kirvell Alexander and a rebound and putback extended the SVCC lead to 59-44 at the 4:01 mark.

The local team went 7 for 7 from the charity stripe over the last two minutes to seal the championship.

Stith led SVCC with 18 points and four steals while Stewart scored 12 points and added 11 rebounds and eight blocks.

Alexander finished with 12 points and eight rebounds while Harris scored 10 points and added three assists.

Cameron Davis and Graham led Forest Trails with 11 points apiece while Joel Ntambwe added 10.

SVCC……31 39 – 70

FTA………26 28 – 54

SVCC – Harris 10, Stith 18, Alexander 12, Jackson 7, Stewart 12, Davis 5, Durham 6, Daniel 0, Baskerville 0, Jordan 0, Walker 0.

FTA – Goodwin 3, Wesley 4, Graham 11, Dingle 4, Dawson 2, Ntambwe 10, Dunn 9, Davis 11, Felix 0.

SVCC, 64-55

SVCC advanced to the title game with a 64-55 win over MACK Academy on Saturday afternoon in a national semifinal contest.

SVCC took a 27-25 lead to the halftime break and then opened up a 38-29 lead at the 11:25 mark of the second half on a bucket by Harris.

MACK answered with a big run and opened up a four-point lead with three minutes to play.

SVCC did not panic as Harris buried a trey to give the local team a 57-55 lead with 1:28 left to play and the local team hit 4 of 5 from the line over the final minute to seal the win.

Stewart led SVCC with 19 points and 11 rebounds while Harris scored 19 points and added three assists. Stith added 10 points and five rebounds.

SVCC………27 37 – 64

MPA………..25 30 – 55

SVCC – Harris 19, Stith 10, Alexander 6, Jackson 2, Stewart 19, Davis 2, Durham 4.

SVCC, 59-53

SVCC topped Tennessee Prep 59-53 in a hard fought quarterfinal contest on Friday evening.

The local team trailed by two with just over two minutes to go when Durham scored on a floater to knot the score at 51.

Durham scored on a driving layup with 1:41 left to give SVCC a 53-51 lead and Alexander scored two buckets over the last minute to help seal the victory.

The two teams went to the halftime break tied at 29 but SVCC fought back from a six-point deficit to tie the score at 43 after back-to-back treys from Harris and a dunk by TJ Durham.

SVCC increased its lead to 49-44 on a dunk by Stewart and then overcame Tennessee Prep’s final run.

Stewart led SVCC with 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists while Stith scored 13 points and added seven rebounds and five assists.

Durham finished with 12 points and five rebounds.

SVCC………..29 30 – 59

TP…………….29 24 – 53

SVCC – Harris 8, Stith 13, Alexander 4, Jackson 2, Stewart 14, Davis 8, Durham 12.

SVCC, 47-45

SVCC edged Bull City Prep (NC) 47-45 in a Sweet Sixteen contest on Friday morning after getting a late bucket by Harris and then holding off a final shot attempt.

The local team got off to a slow start but two straight buckets by Durham cut the BCP lead to 12-10 at the 11:04 mark.

A trey by Harris at the 6:13 mark of the first half tied the score at 18 and he hit another with 25 seconds left for a 26-25 halftime lead.

SVCC opened up a 37-31 lead on a bucket by Stewart at the 9:55 mark of the second half before BCP rallied to retake the lead.

SVCC tied the score with 50 seconds left to play and Harris scored a layup after a long pass from Stewart for the game winner with 4.7 seconds left to play.

Stewart led SVCC with 14 points, eight rebounds and six blocks while Harris scored 11 points and added five assists.

Stith and Durham both finished with nine points apiece.

SVCC…….26 21 – 47

BCP………25 20 – 45

SVCC – Harris 11, Stith 9, Alexander 2, Stewart 14, Davis 2, Durham 9.

SVCC, 64-50

SVCC topped Kingston Academy (OH) 64-50 in their tourney opener on Thursday afternoon.

The game was tight early but SVCC opened up a 16-8 lead at the 7:17 mark of the first half on a bucket by Stith.

A trey by Stewart gave SVCC a 27-19 lead and the local team took a 29-21 lead to the halftime break.

SVCC got a 3-point play from Durham to open up a double-digit lead at the 9:09 mark of the second half and took a 61-40 lead on a bucket by Harris with a minute to play.

Harris and Stith led SVCC with 14 points apiece while Durham scored 13.

Stith pulled down 12 rebounds and dished out nine assists while Stewart tallied 11 rebounds and added seven blocks.

SVCC………29 35 – 69

BA………….21 29 – 50

SVCC – Harris 14, Stith 14, Alexander 6, Jackson 2, Stewart 9, Davis 2, Durham 13, Baskerville 2.