Suspects Still Being Sought in Home Invasion, Robbery of Elderly Couple

BRUNSWICK – The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office continues to look for assailants that left an elderly couple for dead during a January 4, 2017 home invasion and robbery.

The incident took place around 11 p.m. at a residence on Boydton Plank Road in the Warfield area. An elderly couple were robbed, assaulted, tied up and left for dead.

The victims fortunately were able to get untied and call 911. Their medical condition has now improved. Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office officials have been providing some descriptions of three young black males that committed these horrific crimes and are working on some leads and processing some evidence that will hopefully lead to their arrest. All three suspects were armed and wearing ski masks.

Brunswick Sheriff Brian Roberts stated, “This is one of the more horrifying crimes I have seen my almost 20 years of service. I am sickened that another human could do such crimes to two amazing 80-year-old people.”

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help with any information that can bring these horrible people to justice. Sheriff Roberts continued, “I feel confident that these suspects live in our community and our community should not stand for this type of behavior. Imagine if this was your parents or grandparents! Please call our office and speak to any of my investigators or myself if you have information.”

Anyone with information can call crime solvers anonymously at 434-848-2336 and receive up to $1,000 for any assistance.