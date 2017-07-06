Suspects Arrested in Prospect Abduction and Assault

FARMVILLE – On June 6, 2017, the Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint in reference to a 23-year-old male who had been abducted and assaulted by multiple subjects in the Prospect area. Mark E. Williams, 33, of Prospect, and Jeremiah L. Mays, 26, of Farmville, have been arrested in connection with the incident. Williams will be in Prince Edward County General District Court on July 18, 2017. Mays will be back in court August 1,2017. This is an active investigation. Anyone with information should contact Lt. Sprague at 434-392-8101.