Subject Arrested by VPD

VICTORIA – The Victoria Police Department has made an arrest following a break-in and theft on Friday night into the early morning hours of Saturday, September 23.

Victoria Police Department Chief Keith Phillips said that the department was alerted of the break-in at 1411 8th Street early on Saturday and began an investigation. After gathering evidence and information about the break-in that involved money being taken, Investigating Officer Mike Landry made an arrest of Victoria resident Shane Moore on Saturday afternoon.

The break-in took place at the Victoria Restaurant when the culprit entered the rear of the business and committed the crime. Officer Landry said that Moore was charged with felony burglary with the intent to commit larceny and petit larceny. Moore made bond following the arrest and will appear in Lunenburg Court this coming week.

The investigation is continuing according to Investigating Officer Landry.