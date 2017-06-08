Statesmen Win Region Opener, Fall to Madison in Semi-Final Heartbreaker

CHARLOTTE C.H. – The Randolph-Henry Baseball team started their Regional play with a 2-0 win over Washington and Lee before dropping a heartbreaker in extra innings on Wednesday against Madison County that ended the 2017 season.

In the Regional opener, Raleigh Duffer went all seven innings and struck out twelve batters to lead R-H to a 2-0 shutout victory over Washington and Lee High School. The Statesmen were led at the plate by Carter Strickland who had two hits and both RBI for R-H during the game. R-H had a run in the third inning and another one in the fifth that gave them just enough offense to take the win.

They hosted Madison County on Wednesday and a close game came down to an eighth inning run that gave Madison the 4-3 win.

R-H struck first with a run in the first inning, but the game was tied at 1-1 after two complete innings. Both squads scored in the third inning and R-H took a 3-2 lead in the fifth inning. Madison tied the game in the seventh inning and then used a couple Statesmen errors in the eighth inning to take the victory.

Carter Strickland was on the mound for R-H and was relieved by Josh Jones. The two had 9 strikeouts on the day and surrendered four hits, but four errors were more than the Statesmen could overcome. Bradford Webb had two hits and two RBI for R-H, while Duffer and Kendrik Goldman had one hit each.

(Photos by Shelby Walker)