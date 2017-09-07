Statesmen Play Better in Gridiron Loss to James River

- Home
- Charlotte County
- Columnists
- Community
- Education/Schools
- Features
- Local News
- Lunenburg County
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Other News
- Police & Fire
- Prince Edward County
- Sports
- The Word
- Top Story
CHARLOTTE COURT HOUSE – After a tough opening season loss to William Campbell, Zach Orlando’s Randolph-Henry Statesmen football team put together a better performance in a Thursday night loss to James River High School.
The game was close for most of the ball game as Tyrie Blow-Tydings, the R-H big fullback, was able to break free and rumble 60 yards for a touchdown that tied the game at 8-8 when the teams went to halftime.
The potent James River offense got going in the third quarter to score a pair of touchdowns that put them up 20-8, but Blow-Tydings used his hard running to get the Statesmen on the board and close the gap to 20-14 near the end of the third quarter.
James River added another late touchdown in the game and came away with the 28-14 victory.
The Statesmen will travel to Bluestone this Friday night in their James River District opener.
Recent Comments