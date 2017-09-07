Statesmen Play Better in Gridiron Loss to James River

CHARLOTTE COURT HOUSE – After a tough opening season loss to William Campbell, Zach Orlando’s Randolph-Henry Statesmen football team put together a better performance in a Thursday night loss to James River High School.

The game was close for most of the ball game as Tyrie Blow-Tydings, the R-H big fullback, was able to break free and rumble 60 yards for a touchdown that tied the game at 8-8 when the teams went to halftime.

The potent James River offense got going in the third quarter to score a pair of touchdowns that put them up 20-8, but Blow-Tydings used his hard running to get the Statesmen on the board and close the gap to 20-14 near the end of the third quarter.

James River added another late touchdown in the game and came away with the 28-14 victory.

The Statesmen will travel to Bluestone this Friday night in their James River District opener.