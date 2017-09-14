Statesmen Golf Team Captures JRD Title

CHARLOTTE COURT HOUSE – The Randolph-Henry Statesmen Golf Team wrapped up another unbeaten regular season effort last week to claim their 18th consecutive James River District Championship.

The team traveled to Lunenburg Country Club on September 5 and took a team victory while shooting a 160 on the day. Lunenburg finished second with a 177 and Buckingham was third with a 217.

Evan Mason continued his strong play this season as he shot a 35 on the day to lead everyone. Also playing well for R-H was Logan Newcomb-41, Eli Moore-42 and Skylar Lacks-42.

The team took on Lunenburg and Prince Edward on September 7 at Briery Country and the top two teams looked the same once again. R-H won the event while shooting a team score of 154 with Lunenburg in second at 172 and Prince Edward shooting a 219.

Evan Mason remained consistent while leading the team with a 35 on the day. Logan Newcom-39, Eli Moore-40, Skylar Lacks-40, Brenden Fransico-41 and Larkin Jackson-42 each had a good day for the Statesmen as well.

Coach Kelly Powell stated, “The 2017 R-H Golf Team has completed their District schedule and are UNDEFEATED DISTRICT CHAMPIONS. This is the 18th consecutive district championship for the Statesmen and the 15th consecutive UNDEFEATED district championship. We will complete our regular season next week with two tough non-district matches at Briery Country Club. We are really playing well now and all team members are contributing and competing for playing time.”